Chippewa Valley radio icon reflects on decades-long career

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Remember what you were doing 50 years ago? The Beatles were on the top of the music charts, Elvis was getting married and an Eau Claire radio icon was getting his start in the business.



For half a century, Jay Moore has been filling the airwaves. He made stops at more than 15 radio stations all across the country, before coming to Eau Claire and helping form Moose Country Radio 20 years ago.



"I always wanted to be a morning guy," Moore told News 18, "because everyone listens to the radio in the morning."



And Moore got his wish; a show every weekday morning, where he is joined by several guests who call into his radio home on the banks of what he calls "Moose Lake." Not only has Moose Country become Moore's home, it actually led him to the love of his life Sherry, who was a listener and caller.



"I didn't even know her name at the time," he said. "So I asked her her name and wrote it down on the edge of a manila folder, which I gave her for Christmas on our first Christmas."



Over the course of a 50 year career, Moore has not only found his wife, but hundreds of friends along the way.



"It is great to see somebody who has done this as many years as he has," his co-worker Mike McKay told News 18. "It is a rarity to be in any business for that many years and for Jay to do it as long as he has, it is a compliment to Jay and to his talent as well."



With all of the places he has gone, and all he has seen and heard, Moore said it's the people, many who have never even met the iconic voice behind the mic, who make it all worth while.



"People say the nicest things to me," Moore said. "I had a lady send me an email a while back and she says you pack my parachute for me every day.. How could you walk away from that?"



So how will Moore know when it's time to call it quits?



"I can't imagine doing anything else. I can't retire," Moore said. " I will just do this until they carry me out feet first I guess."



So until that happens, Moore will still roll out of bed and into the Moose Lodge every morning with a smile on his face and a joke or two for your commute.



To celebrate a half century behind the mic, Moore will be hosting a party Thursday, June 15. It'll be held at the Shadick's Price Rite Foods parking lot in Bloomer from 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.