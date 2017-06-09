ALERT: Several weather threats this weekend

Dangerous heat will arrive Saturday, and the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team is tracking severe weather chances for both Saturday and Sunday.

Heat Saturday: Eau Claire's record high for Saturday is 95° set in 1976, and temperatures in the afternoon will be close. They will quickly rise into the 90s by early afternoon, along with a return of humidity. While humidity won't be oppressive, dew points in the low to middle 60s will certainly make it feel humid, and combined with the near record high temperatures it will feel like the upper 90s.

Heat Safety: Make sure to drink plenty of water, and drink before you are thirsty, according to Ready Wisconsin. If you don't have air conditioning, use fans to keep air moving, and stay out of the sun. If possible, get to a store or other air conditioned building. Even an hour in air conditioning can recharge your body to keep fighting the heat.

Storms Saturday: The atmosphere is very warm Saturday, and not just at the surface. Warm air from about five thousand to ten thousand feet can act as a "cap" that keeps clouds from getting tall enough to become thunderstorms. We will be right on the edge of that happening, so the biggest question is whether or not storms form at all. The other parameters in the atmosphere needed for severe weather to occur are sufficient, so any storm that forms could quickly become severe.

Timing: A weak cold front in late afternoon into the evening will be the only place storms will be able to form, as the front will be needed to give clouds that vertical push to get them above that "cap", so any storms that form will likely hold off until the evening.

Threats: Primary threats for Saturday evening with any storms that form will be small hail and straight line wind gusts, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Storms Sunday: A complex of thunderstorms that formed over the Dakotas will race east. This will lead to a more widespread area of showers and thunderstorms, which will be the greatest threat this weekend. After this first round, more scattered showers and storms will be possible through the evening, with a few possibly being stronger to severe.

Timing: Complex of thunderstorms form in Dakotas Saturday night and quickly move east. These storms are the ones we are most concerned about this weekend. They will approach Chippewa Valley midday Sunday, and rumble through during the early to mid afternoon. After that complex, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening, a few of which could become strong to severe.

Threats: That complex of storms look to bring gusty straight line winds as well as heavy rain that could produce localized flash flooding as well. Small hail will be possible, too, and a tornado cannot be ruled out, either.

Safety: Pay attention to the weather and have a way to get warnings and safety information. WQOW News 18 will break into coverage for severe weather, and provide updates on air, online, and on the Stormtracker 18 Weather App which will also alert you to warnings in your area.

