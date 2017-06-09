ALERT: Severe Weather Possible Sunday

Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected Sunday, and the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team says some of them could be strong to severe, starting in the morning.

Storms Sunday: A complex of thunderstorms has formed over the Dakotas Saturday evening, and will race east overnight. This will lead to a more widespread area of showers and thunderstorms, which will be the greatest threat this weekend. After this first round, more scattered showers and storms will be possible through the evening, with a few possibly being stronger to severe.

Timing: Complex of thunderstorms form in Dakotas Saturday night and quickly move east. These storms are the ones we are most concerned about this weekend. They will approach Chippewa Valley Sunday morning, with scattered thunderstorms starting near or shortly after daybreak. Behind the scattered storms, the large complex of thunderstorms will quickly move through mid morning and will be out by early afternoon. These storms could be moving in excess of 50 mph. After that complex, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening, a few of which could become strong to severe.

Threats: That complex of storms look to bring gusty straight line winds over a wide area, with peak gusts near or exceeding 70 mph possible. In addition to the severe wind threat, heavy rain could produce localized flash flooding with widespread rain totals during the day Sunday between a half inch and an inch, with a small corridor of 2-3" looks likely, though where this corridor will end up is still uncertain. It is in this area where flash flooding will be more likely, and will occur wherever multiple thunderstorms travel over the same area. Small hail will be possible, too, and a weak tornado cannot be ruled out, either.

Safety: Pay attention to the weather and have a way to get warnings and safety information. Tornado sirens are designed to be outdoor warning devices only and are not meant to be heard indoors or wake you up. WQOW News 18 will break into coverage for severe weather, and provide updates on air, online, and on the Stormtracker 18 Weather App which will also alert you to warnings in your area.

