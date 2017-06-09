EC Memorial girls soccer stands one win away from state

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Memorial girls soccer team needs to win one more game to get to the WIAA State Tournament.



Thursday, the Old Abes beat Hudson in a Division 1 sectional semifinal. A win over Bay Port, Saturday night, would send Memorial to state for the tenth time, and for a second straight season. The Abes will play the Pirates at D.C. Everest H.S. in Schofield.



"We're just going to do what we do best and that's our technical skills," says Memorial head coach Scott DeRusha, "I mean, working the ball and moving it quickly, having possession in games at the end of the season is huge, because it saves your legs and B, it makes them run and our team does much better when we move the ball and get everyone involved."