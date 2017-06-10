NWL Friday: Larks 8, Express 6

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire keeps it close at Carson Park, Friday night, but Bismarck beats the Express, 8-6.



The Larks lead 5-1 in the 6th before the Express rallies for three runs, including a 2-run double by Taylor Field. Eau Claire scores twice in the ninth, but can't complete the comeback.



Field leads the way at the plate, going 2-3 with 3 RBI.



With the loss, the Express drops to 4-7 this season.