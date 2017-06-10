ECPD: One person killed in van vs. motorcycle crash in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Police Department told News 18 one person was dead after a motorcycle vs. van accident in Eau Claire on Saturday, though they wouldn't specify which party was killed.



Officers said the crash happened at the intersection of Seymour Road and Hastings Way, but they don't know how many people were involved or what kind of injuries they may have. They said they are working on notifying families at this time.



Crews were still on scene doing a crash reconstruction as of 2:30 p.m. and asking drivers to avoid the area. The ECPD said Northbound traffic was being re-directed on Birch Street, but Southbound traffic wasn't impacted.



The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Police said they expect to release more information within the coming days.



