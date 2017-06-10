NEW INFORMATION: Eau Claire man killed in motorcycle vs. van crash identified

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Police released the name of the person killed in a motorcycle versus van accident in Eau Claire on Saturday afternoon.



According to the Eau Claire Police Department, 30-year-old Justin May was ejected from his bike after he collided with a minivan at the intersection of North Hastings Way and Seymour Road. Authorities said May was pronounced dead at the scene.



Officials said there were two people inside of the minivan at the time of the crash; a juvenile driver and an adult passenger, both from Eau Claire. They have not been identified at this time. Police said the people in the minivan didn't appear to be injured and weren't transported to the hospital from the scene.



In a press release, police said the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Based on their preliminary investigation, they believe May was heading north on Hastings Way when the minivan tried making a left turn onto Seymour Road from the southbound lane of Hastings Way.



The collision happened in the northbound lane of North Hastings Way and diverted traffic for a few hours as crews investigated the scene.



Police said May was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and that alcohol does not appear to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.





