Osseo police arrest man after exposing his genitals in public

Osseo (WQOW) - On Friday, Osseo police arrested CJ Frank in Osseo after a report he was exposing himself in public.

In a press release, police said shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, a woman was walking her dog past the community swimming pool in Stoddard Park in Osseo, when she saw a car parked near the community pool. Police said she saw Frank inside his vehicle and he exposed his genitals to her "in a sexually suggestive manner".

Police said the woman was able to provide information, including Frank's license plate and vehicle, physical and clothing descriptions, which helped lead police to Frank's arrest at his home.

Police said the case has been forwarded to the Trempealeau County District Attorney's Office for a criminal charge of lewd and lascivious behavior.