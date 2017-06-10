It's Anderson at Red Cedar Speedway

Menomonie, Wisconsin (Brad Erickson) - The Red Cedar Speedway, DKS Construction, and Lewis Bjork Plumbing presented the WISSOTA Race of Champions night as the feature winners qualified for the Race of Champions during the WISSOTA 100. Feature winner included Mike Prochnow, Ashley Anderson, Dan Gullixson, Travis Anderson, Danny Richards, Kent Harmon, and Derick Krumrie.

The T.L. Sinz Plumbing Late Models saw Rick Hanestad win the heat and Mike Prochnow drive from the pole position to the checkered flag in a race which was only slowed once for a stalled car. John Kaanta hounded the leader for three quarters of the race and was able to pull even in turns three and four on multiple laps. The higher line of Prochnow allowed his momentum off turn four to lead each lap. Later in the event, AJ Diemel caught Kaanta and after a fine battle for the position, it was Diemel in second at the finish. Kaanta, Hanestad, and Jesse Glenz rounded out the top five.

The Tims Automotive Modifieds were swept by Ashley Anderson as Tony Schill won the other heat. On the initial start, there was a chain reaction caution which saw Jay Richardson spinning. A restart saw Kelly Anderson and Mark Hessler bring the field to green. Hessler immediately took the lead, but Ashley Anderson took the point away one lap later. As Anderson began to dominate the event, one of the front runners, Jake Hartung spun and collected Kevin Adams. It was Hartung called for the foul and the short break did nothing to thwart Anderson as he immediately moved back out front to a comfortable advantage. At the finish, it was Hessler with a fine run in second, followed by Brandon Jensen, Kevin Adams, and Tony Schill in the top five.

One of the most argued calls in racing is the slide job which ends with a caution. The Super Stock feature was greatly affected by a call which could easily have gone either way late in the event. The Johnson Motors Super Stocks heats were won by Jesse Redetzke and Cory Davis. The feature was lead to green by Rick Halquist and Tony Falkner but Tommy Richards closed to challenge for the lead immediately. Halquist and Richards were side by side after one lap but Richards soon moved out front on his own.

Jesse Redetzke moved to second and began to chase the leader. It was Richards on the high side and Redetzke on the higher side as he skirted the concrete with his line. As they ran nose to tail, Dan Gullikson made his way from eighth to third. A pair of spins by Jay Oricchio a few laps apart slowed the action and kept the group packed tight. A green, white, checkered restart was called and with spectacular racing up front it was Richards with one lap to go. A caution in turns one and two on what appeared to be the white flag lap slowed the pace. The decision was made to restart the race and finish under green.

As they restarted, Gullixson was scored in second with Redetzke in third and Richards still the leader. Redetzke drove into the first set of corners low and very hard and was able to slide in front of Richards for the lead but Richards collided with the back of Redetzke. Cars were sent scattering and spinning . The track officials made the decision the challenger had cleared the leader and although Redetzke had slowed significantly due to the slide job, Richards who had momentum was responsible to make an evasive maneuver to avoid the collision. Richards was called with the caution and he left the racetrack on his own accord. Once again, a green, white checkered restart was in order and it was Gullixson inheriting the lead!

Gullixson was too strong for the challengers in the final circuits as Dan Nissalke powered to second and Cory Davis made a hard charge to third. Redetzke slipped to fourth late and Tony Falkner earned a top five finish.

Austin Ellis, Clark Swartz, and Gunnar Watkins, scored heat wins in the Midwest Modifieds as. Shadow Kistner and Denny Cutsforth led them to green in the feature, A lap one spin reset the entire field and on the second attempt, Cutsforth took the lead as Travis Anderson moved to second. Anderson worked low and took the lead and the race would not be slowed by any further cautions as Anderson ran away and hid from the rest of the pack. He led by a straight stretch as he drove under the checkered flags. Watkins spent much of the race running in second but was overtaken late by runner up finishing Nick Koehler. Austin Ellis, who dominated his heat, moved to fourth in the feature and looked very good. In a very nice run, tenth starting Matt Klukas drove to finish fifth.

The Street Stock Feature saw Michael Knudtson win the heat and the pair of Ron Hanestad and Knudtson on the front row elicited images of the great things to come. Outstanding racing was about to ensue, but it wasn’t the front row stars who shined the brightest. In lap one, it was Knudtson by inches and lap two it was Hanestad. As Hanestad looked good on the point, a spinning Warren Hanson came around in front of the leaders. The restart saw Hanestad at the front with Danny Richards and Knudtson directly behind. Under green, Richards was able to pull even with the leader. A clean battle began and with three laps remaining, Richards squeezed by for the point. Although Hanestad chased, he was forced to settle as runner up to Richards at the line. Knudtson took third over Ashley Wahlstrom and after recovering from an earlier spin, Hanson raced to fifth.

The Pure Stocks saw Dean Pronschinske and Kent Harmon win heats as Harmon wasn’t done for the evening and he swept the action winning the feature. Michael Miller and Harmon owned the front row for their finale. A lap one caution for a blown tire sent George Richards to the work area and restarting last. It was Harmon leading immediately, and he never looked back in his run to the checkers. Dustin Doughty made an early physical dash to the second position as he forced his way through traffic. Lucas Kallenbach drove from sixth to third as Richards recovered to finish fourth. Krysta Doughty was scored in fifth at the finish.

Bradley York and Jason Holte won Hornet heats as Jordan Langer and Derek Krumrie held the front row of the feature. It was Krumrie early and often as he lead the entire event. It was York racing to second and Voeltz to third early. The top three stretched their advantage from the remaining cars as late in the event, Voeltz got past York for second. Jason Holte raced his way to fourth as Langer was scored in fifth. Krumrie was unbeatable out front however, as he drove flawlessly to the win.

The Red Cedar Speedway will return to racing on June 16, 2017, as Thunderhill Speedway and Trail Dodge sponsor the Outlaw Mini Mod Series plus the WISSOTA Poly Dome Dirt Track Series sanctioned Late Models, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks and Hornets. There will be no Modifieds on the card. Once again, Realtor Shelly Watkins will pay out $50.00 to the hard charger. The money is awarded to the feature winner who won from the furthest position in the field. Eighth starting Dan Gullikson earned the Hard Charger bonus on this night of racing.

T.L. Sinz Plumbing WISSOTA Late Model Feature: 1. 68-Mike Prochnow, [1]; 2. 58-AJ Diemel, [5]; 3. 85-John Kaanta, [3]; 4. 71-Rick Hanestad, [4]; 5. 7X-Jesse Glenz, [7]; 6. 27-Jake Redetzke, [6]; 7. 31-Michael Keller, [2]; 8. 70-Jim Schmidt, [8]; 9. (DNF) 14-Robbie Johnson, [9]

Heat 1: 1. 71-Rick Hanestad, [2]; 2. 58-AJ Diemel, [5]; 3. 85-John Kaanta, [7]; 4. 31-Michael Keller, [1]; 5. 68-Mike Prochnow, [8]; 6. 27-Jake Redetzke, [4]; 7. 7X-Jesse Glenz, [6]; 8. 70-Jim Schmidt, [9]; 9. 14-Robbie Johnson, [3]

Tim’s Automotive WISSOTA Modified Feature: 1. 81-Ashley Anderson, [4]; 2. 13-Mark Hessler, [2]; 3. 21B-Brandon Jensen, [6]; 4. 40-Kevin Adams, [7]; 5. 8S-Tony Schill, [5]; 6. 27H-Steve Hallquist, [8]; 7. 8-Kelly Anderson, [1]; 8. 9-Josh Hessler, [9]; 9. R1-Jay Richardson, [10]; 10. W-Cory Williams, [11]; 11. 12-Jake Hanson, [12]; 12. (DNF) 05-Jake Hartung, [3]

Heat 1: 1. 8S-Tony Schill, [1]; 2. 27H-Steve Hallquist, [3]; 3. 21B-Brandon Jensen, [5]; 4. 13-Mark Hessler, [6]; 5. 9-Josh Hessler, [4]; 6. (DNF) W-Cory Williams, [2]

Heat 2: 1. 81-Ashley Anderson, [3]; 2. 05-Jake Hartung, [1]; 3. 40-Kevin Adams, [6]; 4. 8-Kelly Anderson, [2]; 5. R1-Jay Richardson, [4]; 6. 12-Jake Hanson, [5]

Johnson Motors WISSOTA Super Stock Feature: 1. 31X-Dan Gullikson, [8]; 2. 22-Dan Nissalke, [4]; 3. 20-Cory Davis, [7]; 4. 207-Jesse Redetzke, [6]; 5. 27-Tony Falkner, [2]; 6. 245-James Cimfl, [9]; 7. 26-Rick Hallquist, [1]; 8. 3R-Danny Richards, [10]; 9. 33-Cooper Berlin, [5]; 10. 96-Luke Schultz, [11]; 11. 1-Lukas Koski, [13]; 12. 89-Tyler Lamm, [14]; 13. (DNF) 7R-Tommy Richards, [3]; 14. (DNF) 37-Jay Oricchio, [12]

Heat 1: 1. 207-Jesse Redetzke, [1]; 2. 26-Rick Hallquist, [3]; 3. 22-Dan Nissalke, [2]; 4. 27-Tony Falkner, [6]; 5. 245-James Cimfl, [4]; 6. 96-Luke Schultz, [7]; 7. 1-Lukas Koski, [5]

Heat 2: 1. 20-Cory Davis, [2]; 2. 7R-Tommy Richards, [5]; 3. 31X-Dan Gullikson A, [3]; 4. 33-Cooper Berlin, [1]; 5. 3R-Danny Richards, [4]; 6. 37-Jay Oricchio, [7]; 7. 89-Tyler Lamm, [6]

Southworth Chevrolet WISSOTA Midwest Modified Feature: 1. 37-Travis Anderson, [3]; 2. 13-Nick Koehler, [6]; 3. 2-Gunnar Watkins, [4]; 4. 20E-Austin Ellis, [5]; 5. 89-Matt Klukas, [10]; 6. 20-Denny Cutsforth, [2]; 7. R2-Jason Richardson, [14]; 8. 18S-Clark Swartz, [7]; 9. T25-Mark Thomas, [9]; 10. 27X-Calvin Iverson, [8]; 11. 21B-Jesse Bryan, [11]; 12. 68-Shadow Kitchner, [1]; 13. 19-Josh Wahlstrom, [19]; 14. 343-John Ford, [16]; 15. 34JR-Dan Larson Jr, [13]; 16. 18-Tyler Werner, [17]; 17. 32-Mitchell Booth, [12]; 18. 7W-John Wilson, [18]; 19. (DNF) 31-Jason Vokovan, [15]

Heat 1: 1. 20E-Austin Ellis, [2]; 2. T25-Mark Thomas, [7]; 3. 27X-Calvin Iverson, [4]; 4. 89-Matt Klukas, [5]; 5. 34JR-Dan Larson Jr, [3]; 6. 343-John Ford, [1]; 7. (DNF) 19-Josh Wahlstrom, [6]

Heat 2: 1. 18S-Clark Swartz, [1]; 2. 20-Denny Cutsforth, [2]; 3. 13-Nick Koehler, [6]; 4. 21B-Jesse Bryan, [4]; 5. R2-Jason Richardson, [5]; 6. 18-Tyler Werner, [3]

Heat 3: 1. 2-Gunnar Watkins, [1]; 2. 37-Travis Anderson, [4]; 3. 68-Shadow Kitchner, [3]; 4. 32-Mitchell Booth, [6]; 5. 31-Jason Vokovan, [5]; 6. 7W-John Wilson, [2]

WISSOTA Street Stocks: 1. 3R-Danny Richards, [5]; 2. 71H-Ron Hanestad, [1]; 3. 42K-Michael Knudtson, [2]; 4. 19-Ashley Wahlstrom, [3]; 5. 12-Warren Hanson, [4]; 6. 007-Derrick Johnson, [7]; (DNS) 40-Travis Loew

Heat 1: 1. 42K-Michael Knudtson, [1]; 2. 71H-Ron Hanestad, [3]; 3. 3R-Danny Richards, [4]; 4. 19-Ashley Wahlstrom, [7]; 5. 12-Warren Hanson, [6]; 6. 40-Travis Loew, [5]; 7. 007-Derrick Johnson, [2]

WISSOTA Pure Stocks: 1. E3-Kent Harmon, [2]; 2. D1-Dustin Doughty, [5]; 3. XG-Lucas Kallenbach, [6]; 4. 5R-George Richards, [3]; 5. 03-Krysta Doughty, [4]; 6. 49-Dean Pronschinske, [7]; 7. 29M-Michael Miller, [1]; 8. 15-Jeff Tisdale, [8]; 9. 9-Cole Hill, [10]; 10. 7-Kent Deutsch, [9]

Heat 1: 1. 49-Dean Pronschinske, [4]; 2. XG-Lucas Kallenbach, [5]; 3. 03-Krysta Doughty, [3]; 4. 29M-Michael Miller, [2]; 5. 7-Kent Deutsch, [1]

Heat 2: 1. E3-Kent Harmon, [3]; 2. 5R-George Richards, [2]; 3. D1-Dustin Doughty, [4]; 4. 15-Jeff Tisdale, [1]; 5. 9-Cole Hill, [5]

RCS Hornets: 1. 33-Derek Krumrie, [2]; 2. 41V-William Voeltz, [5]; 3. 17-Bradley York, [4]; 4. 67-Jason Holte, [8]; 5. 34-Jordan Langer, [1]; 6. 18B-Dean Butler, [6]; 7. 49-Derrick Reed, [13]; 8. 1H-Ross Hoffman, [9]; 9. 14B-Lucas Brackin, [11]; 10. 103-Dave Clausen, [3]; 11. 3-Justin Lamm, [10]; 12. (DNF) 958-Dan Little, [14]; 13. (DNF) 383-Sean Svee, [7]; 14. (DNF) F7-Robert Fawcett, [12]; (DNS) 21-Adam Hackbarth, ; (DNS) 32A-Austin Hatfield

Heat 1: 1. 17-Bradley York, [1]; 2. 41V-William Voeltz, [3]; 3. 34-Jordan Langer, [8]; 4. 103-Dave Clausen, [2]; 5. 1H-Ross Hoffman, [5]; 6. 14B-Lucas Brackin, [4]; 7. 49-Derrick Reed, [6]; 8. (DNF) 21-Adam Hackbarth, [7]

Heat 2: 1. 67-Jason Holte, [2]; 2. 383-Sean Svee, [3]; 3. 33-Derek Krumrie, [7]; 4. 18B-Dean Butler, [6]; 5. 3-Justin Lamm, [1]; 6. F7-Robert Fawcett, [4]; 7. 958-Dan Little, [5]; 8. (DNF) 32A-Austin Hatfield, [8]