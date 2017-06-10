HS Sports - Saturday

HS SOFTBALL
WIAA State Tournament
Division 5 Championship
McDONELL CENTRAL 8
BLAIR-TAYLOR 3
McD: Abby Opsal 2 RBI, Andrea Hiess 3-4, 3 R
Macks: 2nd state softball title
Division 2 Championship
RICE LAKE 13
BELOIT TURNER 9, F-8 INN.
RL: Johanna Hrdlicka 3-5, HR, 4 RBI
RL: Brooke Scheuer, Emily Fell, Sam Soley, Jacky Robarge 2 RBI each
Warriors: 2nd state softball title
GIRLS HS SOCCER
WIAA Sectional Finals
Division 1
(1) EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL
(1) BAY PORT
(2) KENOSHA TREMPER
(1) MUSKEGO
State quarterfinal, Thursday, 11:00 A.M.
Division 2
(1) NEW RICHMOND
(2) PULASKI
Division 3
(1) RICE LAKE
(1) LAKELAND
BOYS HS TENNIS
WIAA State Team Tournament
Division 1 Semifinals
EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 2
NEENAH 5
#1 Singles
Jackson Atassi (N) 6 6
Mark Pepperl (ECM) 1 1
#2 Singles
Jared Lawatsch (N) 6 6
Ken Tanawattancharoen (ECM) 2 4
#3 Singles
Evan Kubiak (N) 6 6
Liam Obaid (ECM) 2 2
#4 Singles
Brett Bureau (N) 3 6 6
Christian Sorensen (ECM) 6 2 3
#1 Doubles
Grant Mauthe /Carter Brown (N) 6 6
Zach Wolfe /Sam Rechek (ECM) 4 4
#2 Doubles
Sohil Brahmbhatt /Luke Nijhawan (ECM) 7 3 6
Kyler Kappes /Graham Werner (N) 5 6 4
#3 Doubles
Steinar Jewett /Sam Jochimsen (ECM) 7 6
Grayson Asbury/Jackson Fieldhack (N) 5 3
