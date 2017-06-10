HS Sports - Saturday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

HS Sports - Saturday

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
McDonell Central celebrates a Division 5 state title McDonell Central celebrates a Division 5 state title
The Macks rally past Blair-Taylor The Macks rally past Blair-Taylor
EC Memorial gets a win at #2 doubles EC Memorial gets a win at #2 doubles
Zach Wolfe & Sam Rechek lose a tough one at #1 doubles Zach Wolfe & Sam Rechek lose a tough one at #1 doubles

HS SOFTBALL
WIAA State Tournament
Division 5 Championship

McDONELL CENTRAL   8
BLAIR-TAYLOR   3
McD: Abby Opsal 2 RBI, Andrea Hiess 3-4, 3 R
Macks: 2nd state softball title
 

Division 2 Championship

RICE LAKE   13
BELOIT TURNER   9, F-8 INN.
RL: Johanna Hrdlicka 3-5, HR, 4 RBI
RL: Brooke Scheuer, Emily Fell, Sam Soley, Jacky Robarge 2 RBI each
Warriors: 2nd state softball title
 

GIRLS HS SOCCER
WIAA Sectional Finals
Division 1

(1) EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL
(1) BAY PORT

(2) KENOSHA TREMPER
(1) MUSKEGO
State quarterfinal, Thursday, 11:00 A.M. 
 

Division 2

(1) NEW RICHMOND
(2) PULASKI
 

Division 3

(1) RICE LAKE
(1) LAKELAND

 

BOYS HS TENNIS
WIAA State Team Tournament
Division 1 Semifinals

EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL   2
NEENAH   5

#1 Singles
Jackson Atassi (N)   6  6
Mark Pepperl (ECM) 1  1

#2 Singles
Jared Lawatsch (N)  6  6
Ken Tanawattancharoen (ECM)   2  4

#3 Singles
Evan Kubiak (N)  6  6
Liam Obaid (ECM)  2  2

#4 Singles
Brett Bureau (N)  3  6  6
Christian Sorensen (ECM)  6  2  3

#1 Doubles
Grant Mauthe /Carter Brown (N)   6  6
Zach Wolfe /Sam Rechek (ECM)  4  4 

#2 Doubles
Sohil Brahmbhatt /Luke Nijhawan (ECM)    7  3  6
Kyler Kappes /Graham Werner (N)             5  6  4

#3 Doubles
Steinar Jewett /Sam Jochimsen (ECM)    7  6
Grayson Asbury/Jackson Fieldhack (N)   5   3 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.