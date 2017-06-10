Fans brave the heat at the Blue Ox Music Festival

Eau Claire County (WQOW) -- Saturday's hot weather couldn't keep music fans in Eau Claire indoors.



Crowds at the Blue Ox Music Festival braved the high temperatures to listen to some of their favorite Blue Grass bands. Some fans came prepared with canopies and tents that kept them in the shade.



Those who didn't have that option brought plenty of sunscreen, as well as water and other cold beverages to stay cool. They say organizers did a great job setting up a number of places to fill up their water bottles.



"We have got four drinking areas where you can get water scattered throughout the grounds," Blue Ox co-owner, Jim Biscel said.



Fest-goers also told News 18 one of the great things about the annual event is that that there's an abundance of natural shade from all of the trees on festivals grounds. So even though it was hot, people said they were all very comfortable.



"Number one: keeping a cooler with ice and staying hydrated," Festival goer Sheila Ragwood said. "I've got a squirt gun here that's keeping people cool, and wearing loose clothing. I think, yeah, staying in the shade -- beating the heat."



"The festival organizers have done a really awesome job making sure they have a really nice back stage area for the workers," Sarah Kinney, who's working at the festival, said. "They have a ton of water, ice and lots and lots of shade."

You might remember the strong storms that rolled through the 2016 Blue Ox Festival. Tree limbs came crashing down and totaled at least two vehicles. Luckily no people were hurt.