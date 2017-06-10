NWL Saturday: Larks 5, Express 2

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Despite 3-hit nights from both Rudy Rott and Dominic Clementi, the Express can only muster two runs in a 5-2 loss to Bismarck, Saturday night at Carson Park.



Eau Claire pounds out eleven hits off of Larks pitching, but Express pitchers allow twelve Bismarck hits.



The Express is scheduled to host Mankato in a 5:05 P.M. game, Sunday.