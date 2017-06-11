Blue Ox Music Fest organizers discuss safety plan with News 18

Saturday's Blue Ox Festival ended without any major weather problems.That's much different from last years Blue Ox Festival, which was hit hard by a severe storm.

While cars kept 2016 festival goers dry, they could only do so much to protect them from falling tree limbs and strong winds. Fortunately, only one person was injured due to a solid plan being in place. This year they looked to continue to keep people safe.

Jim Biscel one of the producers of the event told News 18, “We have a evacuation plan. We will make an announcement and drive through the camp ground. We will ask people to seek shelter for how ever long it takes. We've got a number of vehicles that staff and uniform security people that will make their drive through the camping areas and just let people know that something coming.”

Although organizers believe that last years storm was handled pretty well. They did feel that they could make changes to make it even better.Organizers also believe that the best way to stay safe is to stay aware and not to venture too far off from the camp ground.



Jim Biscel spoke to News 18 about one of the key changes they made, “Moving vehicles out of the actual camping ground, I think will find that it will be a lot easier for people to seek shelter that way.”



The co-owners of the event have been doing this for three years now and they know safety is important if they hope to keep the festival growing.