Severe weather leaves trail of damage in western Wisconsin

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW/AP) - Thunderstorms moved quickly across western Wisconsin on Sunday morning, affecting Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, and many other communities.

Stormtracker 18 Weather Team meteorologists were on the air telling viewers in the path of the storm that they needed to seek shelter.

That same storm system had reached downtown Minneapolis just before 9 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts as high as 60 mph in the area. Winds in Meeker County, west of the Twin Cities, touched 80 mph.

After the storm passed through northwest Wisconsin damage was reported in Rice Lake. The police department shared photos on Facebook warning residents to avoid downed power lines. Viewers shared photos of golf ball sized hail in St. Croix County and there was also damage documented in Barron County, including a number of downed trees.

Viewers from across western Wisconsin shared pictures of storm damage in their neighborhoods. If you spotted severe weather, send your pictures to connect@wqow.com.

This is a developing story. Watch the News 18 10pm Report on Sunday for the latest on the storm's aftermath.