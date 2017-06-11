Amundson grabs Eagle Valley Speedway Sweep

Jim Falls, Wisconsin (Brad Erickson) - The Northern Vintage Series took to the track at the Eagle Valley Speedway along with the WISSOTA Poly Dome Dirt Track Series sanctioned Midwest Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and EVS Hornets. The feature winners on the night were Shane Halopka, Danny Richards, George Richards, and Chad Prissel.

Robert Wood and Shale Halopka won their respective heats as Halopka swept the evening with his eventual feature win. Fran Hanson and Wood held the front row at feature time and the first lap saw the leaders side by side at the line. Wood took the point and was looking good as Josh Smith was debuting his midwest mod and running very strong driving into second. Halopka was on his usual prowl as he moved high and then low to first overtake Smith and then the leader. Wood drove hard and challenged to retake the lead on the backstretch but Halopka was too tough to be passed.

As Halopka began to put distance on the field, eighth starting Nick Koehler came into the picture and overtook third. Denny Cutsforth spun in corner four drawing the only yellow of the event. Halopka still led as second running Wood chose the upper lane in second with Koehler lining up below him in third. The restart saw Koehler make a serious bid at passing for the lead but Halopka withstood the challenge. Koehler did not give up however and continued to try to get above the leader coming off the turns. The final laps were exciting but Koehler had to settle for runner up as Halopka drove to the win. Smith, Wood, and Cutsforth, who recovered from his earlier spin and looked very strong in the final laps, rounded out the top five.

The Street Stocks were swept by Shawn Amundson who had an absolutely wonderful evening. He was seemingly untouchable in both the heat and feature. Amundson started from the pin in both events and was flanked by Travis Hazelton in the feature. The first lap saw terrific side by side racing between the leaders but Amundson claimed the spot. Ron Hanestad raced into second using the highline and tried in vain to catch Amundson. Dalton Hazelton drove to third and settled in. Travis Hazelton drew the only caution of the event but Amundson was unfazed by the restart. He was in command on his way to the checkers and was followed home by Hanestad, Dalton Hazelton, and Robert Seidler.

The Pure Stock were swept by George Richards. Nicholas Hazelton led one lap but Richards moved to the point on lap two and led the rest of the way to the checkers. Dean Pronschinske had a very good run in second and had actually closed a significant gap to reach the tail of Richards late. Richards cracked the whip however and moved back out into a more comfortable lead in the last few laps. Pronschinske was the runner up as he has been looking stronger and stronger lately. Nicholas Hazelton, Jeff Tisdale, and Gary Ladd were scored in the top five.

The Hornet heats were won by Jason Holte and Jason Bauer as Chad Prissel found victory lane in the feature. A spin on the first attempt to start reset the field, but the race went green the entire distance once it was started. Dean Butler looked really strong as he took the early lead and control of the event. Prissel was driving hard as he slowly closed on the leader. With two laps remaining, Butler had a bobble on the backstretch and Prissel pounced as Casey Gross followed him past. Prissel was the leader, as Butler stormed back and closed the distance on the top two. The racing action became physical on the front stretch coming to the white flag as the Prissel and Gross squeezed together and Butler remained in their shadow looking for his chance. The final lap saw Prissel take the win as Gross nipped Butler in a sis by side finish for second. Dan Prissel and Jason Bauer finished in the top five.

The Eagle Valley Speedway returns to racing action on Sunday, June 18, 2017, as the 600 Outlaw Mini Mod Series fueled by Liquid Nitro invades along with all regular weekly WISSOTA classes. Thanks go out to the fine sponsors each week, including Oium Blacktop and Kelly Oium Well Drilling and Pump Service who give away a bicycle to one boy and one girl every racing night.

WISSOTA Midwest Modified Feature: (15 Laps): 1. 3JR-Shane Halopka, [7]; 2. 13-Nick Koehler, [8]; 3. 21J-Josh Smith, [5]; 4. 39-Robert Wood, [2]; 5. 20-Denny Cutsforth, [6]; 6. 28-Fran Hanson, [1]; 7. 6-Steve Haas, [9]; 8. 6H-Derek Haas, [3]; 9. 13M-John Mueller, [10]; 10. (DNF) 27X-Calvin Iverson, [4]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 39-Robert Wood, [2]; 2. 20-Denny Cutsforth, [5]; 3. 21J-Josh Smith, [4]; 4. 6H-Derek Haas, [3]; 5. 6-Steve Haas, [1]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 3JR-Shane Halopka, [1]; 2. 27X-Calvin Iverson, [2]; 3. 13-Nick Koehler, [5]; 4. 28-Fran Hanson, [4]; 5. 13M-John Mueller, [3]

WISSOTA Street Stocks Feature: (15 Laps): 1. 30-Shawn Amundson, [1]; 2. 71H-Ron Hanestad, [5]; 3. 4H-Dalton Hazelton, [3]; 4. 5-Robert Seidler, [4]; 5. (DNF) 2H-Travis Hazelton, [2]; 6. (DNF) 29-Armond Love, [6]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 30-Shawn Amundson, [1]; 2. 71H-Ron Hanestad, [2]; 3. 2H-Travis Hazelton, [3]; 4. 5-Robert Seidler, [4]; 5. 4H-Dalton Hazelton, [6]; 6. (DNF) 29-Armond Love, [5]

WISSOTA Pure Stock Feature: (12 Laps): 1. 5R-George Richards, [4]; 2. 49-Dean Pronschinske, [3]; 3. 2B-Nicholas Hazelton, [1]; 4. 15-Jeff Tisdale, [2]; 5. 77-Gary Ladd, [5]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5R-George Richards, [4]; 2. 2B-Nicholas Hazelton, [2]; 3. 49-Dean Pronschinske, [3]; 4. 77-Gary Ladd, [1]; 5. 15-Jeff Tisdale, [5]

EVS Hornets Feature: (12 Laps): 1. 54-Chad Prissel, [5]; 2. 9-Kasey Gross, [7]; 3. 18B-Dean Butler, [3]; 4. 4-Dan Prissel, [6]; 5. 14B-Jason Bauer, [8]; 6. 67-Jason Holte, [2]; 7. 76-Jake Halterman, [4]; 8. 77-Brian Uthe, [1]; 9. 33-Mark Schoone, [10]; 10. 36-Jason Junker, [11]; 11. 69H-Adam Hover, [9]; (DNS) 12-Leslie Jackson,

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Jason Holte, [5]; 2. 9-Kasey Gross, [3]; 3. 54-Chad Prissel, [2]; 4. 77-Brian Uthe, [6]; 5. 69H-Adam Hover, [1]; (DNS) 12-Leslie Jackson,

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14B-Jason Bauer, [2]; 2. 18B-Dean Butler, [3]; 3. 4-Dan Prissel, [4]; 4. 76-Jake Halterman, [1]; 5. 33-Mark Schoone, [6]; 6. 36-Jason Junker, [5]