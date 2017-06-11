Chetek man killed during storm cleanup - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Chetek man killed during storm cleanup

Posted:
By Andrea Albers, Assistant News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Chetek (WQOW)- A Chetek man was killed when a tree fell on him Sunday afternoon, according to the Chetek Police Department. 

A 911 call was made around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday. Chetek police said emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police said he was attempting to clean up his property following a spell of severe weather. 

Chetek police are not ready to release the man's name.

This is a developing story. News 18 will bring you new information as it becomes available on-air and online. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.