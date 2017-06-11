Chetek man killed during storm cleanup

Chetek (WQOW)- A Chetek man was killed when a tree fell on him Sunday afternoon, according to the Chetek Police Department.

A 911 call was made around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday. Chetek police said emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police said he was attempting to clean up his property following a spell of severe weather.

Chetek police are not ready to release the man's name.

This is a developing story. News 18 will bring you new information as it becomes available on-air and online.