Eau Claire Memorial falls short of return to State Tournament

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
The Old Abes come up just short of returning to State
Eau Claire Memorial Head Coach Scott DeRusha

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- It wasn't the way they wanted to finish, but the Eau Claire Memorial Girls Soccer team's season did end Saturday night in the Division 1 Sectional Final against Bay Port.

Down 2-1 at the break, the Old Abes rallied. Jacque Beaudrie netted the equalizer midway through the second half, but late pressure didn't result in a score before the end of regulation. Just a couple minutes into overtime, Erika Hess scored the game winner, ending Memorial's hopes of a second straight trip to the state tournament... 

"They showed a lot of heart tonight, and I keep saying that I have the best coaching job in America and I truly believe that," says Memorial Head Coach Scott DeRusha, "These kids are a lot of fun to work with because they give it their all every game, and I just know that they're going to come back regardless of the situation in the game. Today we didn't have a whole lot of luck with the bounces and it happens, the kids played outstanding, they worked their tails off, it was just a hard fought game."

The Old Abes finish the season 20-4-1 overall, and 8 seniors will be leaving the program.

