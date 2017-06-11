Huskies using State experience to prepare for Quarterfinals

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire North Baseball team is well into their preparation for the WIAA State Tournament. Quartefinals action kicks off this coming Tuesday at Fox Cities Stadium.

This will be the Huskies' second straight trip to state. Last season they fell in a tight ball game, 4-0 to Kimberly in the first round. This year, North hopes that experience of playing on the big stage will help the team stay loose.

"It helps having some experience playing on the big stage in more than one sport, I'm thankful for that," explains Senior Shortstop Zac Stange, "We have a lot of very good, talented athletes that we believe in, we know what it takes to compete at the high levels that we're going to be playing at next Tuesday. We're going to have to take care of our bodies for the next week, but we know that we have what it takes, we just have to go there and do it."



"We talk about how we want to be sharp, we want to be tight to the schedule, but we also have to be flexible when things change," Head Coach Bob Johnson says, "Being there before I do think gives us an advantage to make sure we have the best, optimum, relaxed schedule that will allow our player to maximize their on the field time and have some relaxing moments as well."

The Huskies will battle top ranked Green Bay Preble in the first round. First pitch is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.