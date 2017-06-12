MoonDogs 11, Express 10

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Despite scoring 10 total runs on Sunday, the Express never lead, as the MoonDogs win a shootout, 11-10 at Carson Park.

Alvaro Rubalcaba started the scoring in the top of the first, launching a leadoff solo home run that put Mankato up 1-0. Eau Claire came back to tie it up in the bottom of the frame, starting a back-and-forth exchange that would continue throughout the game; in the bottom of the 3rd, the Express trailed 6-2, before rallying. Robby Campillo delivered a 2-RBI single in the 4th, knotting the game at 6 apiece, but Mankato responded with a 5-run 5th.

Another Express rally came up just short of tying the game in the 8th, Luke Bandy hitting a bases loaded double that scored a pair to pull Eau Claire within one. But the MoonDogs put down the Express batters in order in the 9th, ending the threat.

The same two team battle again Monday night, 6:35 p.m. at Carson Park.