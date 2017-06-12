Dozens attend ALS Walk-a-Thon

The ALS Walk-a-Thon took place Sunday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. The event is organized by the ALS Support Group of Northern Wisconsin and raises funds to support those who have been diagnosed with the disease.

ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease is a nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical functions. It is a serious disease that can hit suddenly and move quickly. One of the men who attended the the walk told News 18 he ran a marathon at this time last year, before being diagnosed with ALS. Now he is unable able to walk.

Those who've dealt with it say it is something that doesn't just impact the person who has it, but also the entire family. Many people who attended have already lost loved ones to the disease, but continue to believe in the importance of the cause.

Sunday's event gave family members and friends of all ages an opportunity to show their support and love for those who are suffering. News 18 spoke with Bryan Tainter about his battle, “It has caused me lose strength in my fingers and hands and arms, and also my legs, so I have had to quit my job, and I have difficulty walking and lifting things, but I don't focus on the things I can't do. I focus on the things I can do.”

Organizers couldn't share how much was raised yet, but say Sunday's walk was a tremendous success.