6/12: Parade of Homes

Chippewa Valley (CHIPPEWA VALLEY HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION) - The Parade of Homes runs Saturday, June 10 - Saturday, June 17. This year's show features 21 homes by 18 builders located throughout the Chippewa Valley and Western Wisconsin.

Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 the week of the event at any of the homes. Advance tickets are available at Royal Credit Union locations in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie and the CVHBA office. (Children 12 & under are free).

Hours are Monday-Friday from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Saturday-Sunday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

New for 2017:

-Scavenger Hunt sponsored by RainMaster: Find each scavenger hunt item in each house, turn in the completed sheet to be entered to win 1 of 4 great packages from RainMaster (Meat Package, Backyard Game Package, Night Out at the Express Package, and Jump Around Package).

-Grand Prize drawing: Visit all 21 houses and be entered to win one of 4 fantastic grand prizes including: a custom woodwork creation of your choice by Peterson Custom Homes, 50% off a customized closet system by Beyond Closets, $250 Visa Gift Card by Eze Breeze Window Store & Pair of 1-day Country Fest tickets from CliftonLarsonAllen.

-Peoples Choice Voting: Vote for your favorite houses in each category and have a chance to win 1 of 5 great prizes from our new sponsor - Vinopal Title & Abstract. They're giving away 2 - $50 Mega Holiday Gift Cards, 2 - $50 Scheel's Gift Cards, and 1- $100 Best Buy Gift Card.

The 43rd Annual Chippewa Valley Parade of Homes is sponsored by Lyman Lumber Company, Royal Credit Union, Xcel Energy, Advanced Disposal, American Insurance Services, Ashley Construction, Cesspool Cleaner Company, Citizens State Bank of Cadott & Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, Ferguson Bath & Kitchen Gallery, Gerhard's Kitchen and Bath Store, iHeart Media, Legends Title Services, Queen of the Castle, Security Financial Bank, Spin Vision, Time Federal Savings Bank, and WEAU.

