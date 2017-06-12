MUST SEE: President Trump makes surprise appearance - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: President Trump makes surprise appearance

Posted:

(WQOW) - President Trump made a surprise appearance at a wedding reception in New Jersey Saturday night.

The wedding party clapped and cheered when he showed up at his Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. It appears that Trump is not related to the newlyweds, and they had no idea he would be there. The bride ran over and hugged the president, who later posed for a picture with her. Trump also signed a few "Make America Great Again" hats and gave them to the guests. The couple chose his golf club for their wedding venue.

