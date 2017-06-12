Heavy equipment needed to deal with Barron County tornado aftermath

Barron County (WQOW) - Crews are still working to pick up the pieces after last month's tornado near Chetek. Now, they are struggling with a way to deal with all the rubble, and are seeking your help.



Last week, News 18 reported there was a need for dumpsters in order to move debris out of the area.



Now, dumpsters are arriving, so the need turns to equipment to fill them.



Darryl Dahl, a representative with the Chetek Chamber of Commerce, said manpower is simply not enough, nearly one month after the tornado swept through the area.



They are seeking heavy equipment and operators for things like skid steers and excavators to move out the big piles of debris that have been sitting since May 16.



"You've got a lot of families up in this area that are retired or older, and they are not able to move the items themselves," Dahl said. "Of course in the trailer park, you come into more people who were under insured and having trouble getting resources on their own."



Once the piles of debris are moved out of the park, they will be disposed of at Barron County Waste Energy. If you have equipment, and are willing to help, you are asked to contact Jennifer Blatz at 715-924-3200.