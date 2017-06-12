Volunteer seeks homes for cats left behind following Barron County tornado

Barron County (WQOW) - It's not only humans who are in need after the tornado. Dozens of cats were also left behind and in need of a warm and caring home.



Wendy Lindloff, who lives in Barron County, has spent the past few weeks taking in feral cats left behind after the tornado. As of June 12, she has about 25 cats living in kennels in her barn. By working with Feline Rescue in Minnesota, more than 20 of the cats have already been spayed and neutered and are ready for a new place to live.



Lindloff told News 18 many of the cats roamed the trailer park which helped take care of the rodent population.



"Usually we try to return them back into their homes, but because so many people lost their homes, these guys did as well," Lindloff said. "So, now we are trying to find relocation placements, and that's just looking for people who have barns or sheds, garages."



If you are interested in adopting one of the cats, you can make contact through this Facebook page.