Erosion causes Highway 124 Bridge to close indefinitely

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- One of the main open lanes to downtown Chippewa Falls is replaced with orange comes, and it's causing some drivers to see some extra tail lights on their commute.

The Highway 124 Bridge going into Chippewa Falls is closed due to some unforeseen circumstances. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the department has been making some improvements to the road over the last couple of months, which included some structural work to the bridge. While doing some of the prep work, staff found erosion down by the bridge's foundation that was in worse shape than they anticipated. While the road closure wasn't originally in the plans, the DOT said it is just a precaution.

"The condition of the previous repair wasn't in the same condition as they anticipated on the plans. Nothing where we felt there was any grave concerns with the bridge, we just wanted to be precautious and that's why we closed the bridge," said Paul Conlin, Wisconsin DOT Project Development Chief.

The DOT said over 17,000 people travel the bridge on an average day. Staff said the problem is still under investigation, and they hope to have it opened back up in the next couple weeks.

