Man sentenced in Polk County attempted murder case

A Polk County man charged with attempting to murder people on two different occasions, is going to prison for the most recent case.

Jeremy Frendt, from Luck, was sentenced Monday to five years in prison. He was accused of using meth when police say stabbed his girlfriend last September. When she ran and hid behind a camper, Frendt was accused of ramming it with his pickup ruck, pinning her between it and a barn. She suffered a crushed pelvis. A jury acquitted him of attempted murder, but convicted him on other charges.

In 2006 Frendt was accused of trying to murder his father by firing a shot at him and hitting the side of his house with his car. Those charges were later reduced.