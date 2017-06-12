LATEST: Short Street reopened to traffic

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Short Street has been reopened to traffic.

Dave Solberg, Eau Claire's city engineer, told News 18 on Thursday mid-afternoon, the city was waiting for dry weather to finish the final step in the street project, which was painting lines along the roadway.

Solberg said barricades on Short Street will be removed by Thursday evening.

Posted on June 12, 2017:

Eau Claire (WQOW)- One music festival has come and gone, but with a few more in the books, Short Street is still closed. The city said there are just a few things left on the to-do list until the orange cones are in the rear view mirror.

The city said all the paving work is done on Short Street. On Monday, contractors were out doing prep work to start painting the road marking, which is the last thing left to be completed. Because the road has bike lanes and trail crossings, the city said painting is a two-day job. The plan is to complete that some time this week, but because it requires two consecutive days of dry weather, which day it will start is still up in the air.

As News 18 has previously reported, the city's goal has been to have Short Street open in time for the music festivals. The city said the contract was created when Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival was being held in August, and although the festival date has since switched, technically, the city said the project is still a few weeks ahead of schedule.

With the Eaux Claires fest right around the corner, the city said it has made plans with emergency personnel so they can get through Short Street if needed. The street and sidewalk are still closed, but if part of the markings are completed, the city could look at opening it up for pedestrians.

The city said while the rain will play a part in when those finishing touches will be completed, city staff hope to have the road open and ready for wheels by Saturday morning on June 17.

The city said the road is still closed, and drivers are supposed to stay away. City staff said if cars are spotted driving there, drivers will be ticketed for trespassing.