Summer Robotics Camp begins at UW-Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A group of young tech students are spending the summer learning how to build for the future.



Monday was the start of UW-Eau Claire's Summer Robotics Day Camp. It gives students the opportunity to learn about robotics and engineering. Throughout the summer, the camp uses team building activities and subject-related field trips to teach the students what it is like to go into those careers. It also provides academic instruction and hands-on training on how to build and program robots.



The camp is organized by the Blugold Beginnings pre-college program. The missing of the program is to inspire underrepresented students to believe that going to college can be a reality.



"College is possible for everyone. It doesn't matter your socioeconomic status, the color of your skin, whether or not you're a girl or boy. That college is possible for everyone," said Jodi Thesing-Ritter, the founder and director of Blugold Beginnings.



Organizers say that camps such as this one benefit students by keeping their brains active during summer break, making the academic transition easier for kids when they re-enter school in the fall.