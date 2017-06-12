Trump's Wisconsin visit to focus on tech college program

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Scott Walker once told then-candidate Donald Trump "we don't need an apprentice in the White House."

But on Tuesday the president will join Walker to tour Waukesha County Technical College and talk about the importance of providing on-the-job training to workers in industries that sometimes struggle to find qualified people.

Wisconsin was the first state in the country to pass a law establishing apprenticeship programs in 1911. Now there are 11,000 adults and 3,500 high school students in apprenticeship programs overseen by the state.

Eric Haban of LDI Industries in Manitowoc started as a youth apprentice and says it "gave me a jump start to get into a field that I had no prior experience in."

After the tour Trump is to headline a $1,000-per-person fundraiser for Walker.