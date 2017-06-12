Brewers draft three on Day 1 of MLB Draft

Milwaukee Brewers news release (June 12, 2017) --



The Milwaukee Brewers made three selections during day one of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft. The team selected second baseman Keston Hiura (University of California, Irvine), outfielder Tristen Lutz (Martin High School, Texas) and RHP Caden Lemons (Vestavia Hills High School, Alabama) with the ninth, 34th and 46th picks, respectively. The announcements were made by Director - Amateur Scouting Tod Johnson.



Hiura, a junior at the University of California, Irvine, led the nation with a .442 batting average (88-for-199) and .567 on-base percentage, and tallied 24 doubles, 8 home runs and 42 RBI in 56 games this season. He is a business economics major and was scouted by Area Scout Wynn Pelzer.



Lutz, a recent graduate of Martin High School in Arlington, TX, batted .432 (41-for-95) with 10 home runs during his senior season. The 18-year-old outfielder is currently committed to the University of Texas. He was scouted by Area Scout KJ Hendricks.



Lemons, who recently graduated from Vestavia Hills High School in Birmingham, AL, finished his senior season with a 7-1 record, 1.74 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 62 innings over 10 appearances. The 18-year-old pitcher is currently committed to the University of Mississippi. He was scouted by Area Scout Scott Nichols.



The MLB Draft, which is comprised of 40 rounds, will continue on Tuesday at noon CT for Rounds 3-10. The Draft will resume on Wednesday for Rounds 11-40 at 11:00 a.m. CT and will continue through its conclusion.





The second baseman was named the Big West Field Player of the Year, First-Team All-Big West and is a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given to the top amateur baseball player in the country. He led the Big West Conference in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage (.693), doubles and walks (50). In 2016, he owned a 52-game on-base streak (the longest in the country) which included a 19-game hitting streak. Overall, in three seasons with UC Irvine, Hiura batted .375 (236-for-630) with 129 runs, 54 doubles, 22 home runs and 135 RBI in 165 games.



The Brewers have selected ninth overall only once before in franchise history. Milwaukee selected Geoff Jenkins from the University of Southern California with the ninth overall pick in the 1995 First-Year Player Draft. Jenkins spent 10 years with the Brewers and hit .277 with 287 doubles, 212 homers and 704 RBI.



