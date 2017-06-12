Paul Chryst in River Falls

River Falls (WQOW) -- On a day when Wisconsin football student tickets sell out for a 25th consecutive year, Badgers head football coach Paul Chryst is on hand for the 25th-annual Northwest Badger Golf Classic at the River Falls Golf Club.



Division I head coaches don't get much of an offseason. Chryst says there are plenty of things on his calendar between now and the start of preseason camp.



"Last week," says Chryst, "we probably had twenty some, thirty some kids come and visit campus so you're kind of doing a lot of different things, you're with your team coaching, you're preparing schematically for the season, even organizing. And then this year, because of the new rule, we're starting camp about a week earlier, so it's a little bit shorter summer but we'll be excited when the time comes."

The offseason is one week shorter this year, so it'll be an earlier start than previous years for Wisconsin's preseason camp.. Chryst says he's optimistic about his 2017 team.



"Summer's a real good time for the leaders of the team to kind of make it their team, and take over," Chryst says, "there's a certain beauty to that, though, you don't know, and we don't know exactly, we know who the kids are, and what they're going to be and who's going to emerge. I like the team, I like the kids, they're working, they're giving themselves a chance to have a chance and I think we've got some experience, and the ones who don't have that experience can lean on 'em."