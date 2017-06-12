WIAA Baseball Preview: EC North, Independence/Gilmanton

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The WIAA State Baseball Tournament begins Tuesday with the Division 1 quarterfinals. Six of the eight teams from the 2016 D1 tournament are back, including Eau Claire North.



It's the 12th trip to state for the Huskies, who won the championship in 2011. Last year was the first trip back to state since that title. North met Kimberly in the quarterfinals. Huskies pitcher Tanner Halvorson had a 1-hit shutout through five innings, but North wasn't able to score either. With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, the Papermakers put up four runs on a walk, two hits, and an error. The Huskies have not forgotten that loss, but they've used it as motivation.



"We set a goal right there and then that we were going to work our tails off to get back to Appleton," says North senior shortstop Zac Stange, "and try to finish the job this time."



"I think this year's going to be a lot better," says North junior outfielder Jaelin Williams, "because there's more people who've experienced state and the feeling of and the excitement of going back to state."



For a second straight season, the Huskies have to face a tough opponent in the quarterfinals. Last year, it was Kimberly. This time around, it's unbeaten Green Bay Preble. The Hornets had the top ranking in the final state Division 1 coaches poll, while North was number two.



"It sounds like they're a bunch of athletes, calm, composed players," says North head coach Bob Johnson, "but if you look at the history of these teams at this state tournament, it's a lot of ones got through, a lot of baseball-rich high school teams got through this year, and so, I think all these opponents are all going to be pretty equally tough."



"They haven't lost a game yet this year, so we're going to show them respect," says Stange, "know that they're a great baseball team but we're also going to know that we're a baseball team that has beaten, won close games, beaten some good teams,and we're just going to go in there and try to do what we do best."



Eau Claire North vs. Green Bay Preble is scheduled to start at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, at Fox Cities Stadium.



Independence/Gilmanton is off to state baseball for the first time as a co-op program. Independence went to the state summer tournament in 2003, and to the state spring tournament in 1948. This year's edition of the Indees is thrilled to be going back.



"All the hard work through the seasons, they're just paying off now," says Independence/Gilmanton junior outfielder Dayne Keenan, "just been a dream since tee ball. We got the guys to do it so we're giving it a run."



"They just kept at it and kept at it and kept at it and look where we are," says Indees head coach Darin Pape, "it could have went either way, we got lucky along the line. You have to have some breaks too. I thought we just kept at it and kept at it and kept at it and it turned in our favor."



Independence/Gilmanton gets a Division 4 semifinal matchup with Webster, Wednesday at, 8:00 A.M.

