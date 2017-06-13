Eau Claire City Council holds public hearings for rezoning

The Eau Claire City Council met Monday night, for public discussion on a number of rezoning requests. Both Hope Gospel Mission and the Brewing Projekt proposed an ordinance that would rezone property, and allow them to expand their business.

Hope Gospel is proposing rezoning their property next to their North Clairemont Avenue facility. The goal is to rotate the building so that it faces Clairemont Avenue, which requires them to acquire the neighboring lot. Organizers say they are still working on fundraising for the facility.

The council also heard the Brewing Projekt's proposal to build an expansion at their new facility at 1807 Oxford avenue. The plan would call for a portion of the existing structure to be partially demolished. From there they would rebuild the north, south, and middle parts of the building. The new structure will house a brewery and a tasting room.

Both plans go up for a vote Tuesday afternoon in City Hall Council Chambers.