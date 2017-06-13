MUST SEE: Woman grabs 5-foot snake in house

(WQOW) -- One North Carolina woman showed an uninvited guest who's boss.
It was an over 5-foot snake! The woman came home to find it slithering in her kitchen. So, she went after it with just a pillow case and her will. Of course she posted the video to social media, with her fearless actions earning her viral fame.
