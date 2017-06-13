MUST SEE: Woman grabs 5-foot snake in house - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: Woman grabs 5-foot snake in house

Posted:

(WQOW) -- One North Carolina woman showed an uninvited guest who's boss.

It was an over 5-foot snake! The woman came home to find it slithering in her kitchen. So, she went after it with just a pillow case and her will. Of course she posted the video to social media, with her fearless actions earning her viral fame.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.