6/13: President Trump's proposed tax reform

Eau Claire (R.W. Baird and Company) -- Following up on one of his major campaign promises, President Donald Trump provided an outline of his latest tax reform proposals in a series of statements and releases.

Do we have enough information for tax payers to start planning for any changes?

There are many unknowns at this time, as well as significant room for future negotiation with Congress.

This proposal addresses many of the broad themes he highlighted during the campaign, such as lowering the tax rate on businesses; and a consolidation of the individual tax rates. How does the proposal affect individual tax payers?

One of the biggest proposals included in this plan would be a consolidation of the individual income tax brackets, going from seven brackets today to just three - 10%, 25% and 35%. This is similar to the system President Trump had proposed during the campaign, although this new proposal includes a slightly larger gap between the top and bottom rates.

What information has not been provided yet?

While we know the proposed brackets are 10%, 25%, and 35%, the main question here is what income levels would apply at each rate.

What changes are being proposed for itemized deductions and the standard deduction?

This proposal would nearly double the current standard deduction, from $12,700 in 2017 to $24,000 for married couples and from $6,350 to $12,000 for singles. In addition, all itemized deductions other than mortgage interest and charitable contributions would be eliminated.

How do you see this affecting families here in the Chippewa Valley?

This combination of a larger standard deduction and fewer itemized deductions would greatly simplify tax preparation, while also eliminating the need for many taxpayers to itemize their deductions.

What other changes to the tax code were proposed?

The proposal states a desire to repeal the Estate Tax and the Alternative Minimum Tax.

What are the next steps for the President's proposal?

The administration has said the goal is complete this tax reform work this year, but has not committed to an effective date for any of the proposals. As I mentioned, there will be a lot of negotiations with Congress between now and then. However, as the details become clearer, individuals will want to reach out to their tax professional to discuss any applicable strategies for their situation.

