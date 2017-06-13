WQOW Anchor/Producer

WQOW News 18, Emmy-award-winning ABC affiliate in Eau Claire, WI, is seeking an experienced Anchor-Producer for our weekday evening newscasts.

This is not an entry level position and requires experience in anchoring and producing. The person we seek has deep interest in and knowledge of issues that are important to our Wisconsin viewers. In addition to producing and co-anchoring our evening newscasts, you’ll produce compelling stories that connect with viewers.

Must have strong news judgment, an excellent writer, and capable of being a mentor to multi-media journalists. Candidate should be motivated to investigate and follow local issues and loves telling stories that engage viewers. In exchange, we’ll give you the coaching and training you need to improve your skills.

Candidate should be willing to make a commitment to the community through public appearances, volunteering, emceeing, etc.

To apply, send your resume and a link to your video to: dschillinger@wqow.com

Dan Schillinger-News Director

WQOW News 18

WQOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V