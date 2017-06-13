Eau Claire County Big Falls wading area closed - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire County Big Falls wading area closed

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Eau Claire County (WQOW) - An area water recreation area is closed after health officials found its water levels unsafe.

In a press release, the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department said the Big Falls wading area is closed after water testing results by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department indicated the area had unsafe levels of bacteria.

It said health officials will retest the area Tuesday.

Lake Altoona, Lake Eau Claire and Coon Fork Lake beaches are currently open and within acceptable standards for swimming.

