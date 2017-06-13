OPEN: Eau Claire County Big Falls wading area reopened

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - An area water recreation area is now open after it was recently closed due to unsafe bacteria levels.

In a press release, the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department said the Big Falls wading area closed on Tuesday after water testing results, conducted by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, indicated unsafe bacteria levels.

On Friday, the parks and forest department said water levels are now within acceptable health standards and is now open for wading. It said all public beaches on Eau Claire County land are within acceptable standards and open.

Posted on June 13, 2017:

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - An area water recreation area is closed after health officials found its water levels unsafe.

In a press release, the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department said the Big Falls wading area is closed after water testing results by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department indicated the area had unsafe levels of bacteria.

It said health officials will retest the area Tuesday.

Lake Altoona, Lake Eau Claire and Coon Fork Lake beaches are currently open and within acceptable standards for swimming.