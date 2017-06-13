Assembly panel OKs chiropractor athletic exams

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A legislative committee has signed off on a bill that would allow chiropractors to perform sports physicals.

The Republican measure would require schools, technical colleges and University of Wisconsin System two-year schools that mandate physical exams to play sports to accept exams performed by chiropractors with certificates in health or physical examinations as defined by the state chiropractic examining board.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association could only contract with schools if the association accepts chiropractors' exams.

The Assembly Health Committee approved the bill 7-3 Tuesday. The vote clears the way for a vote in the full Assembly.

An array of groups has registered in opposition, including the WIAA, the Medical College of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Medical Society. The only group registered in support is the Wisconsin Chiropractic Association.