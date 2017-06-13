McDonalds using Snapchat to advertise summer jobs - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

McDonalds using Snapchat to advertise summer jobs

Posted:
MGN MGN

(CNN) - McDonalds is putting 250,000 jobs up on Snapchat.

The fast-food chain said, starting Tuesday, it will use Snapchat to advertise summer jobs across the U.S.

McDonalds will be using a series of 10-second Snapchat ads that it calls "Snaplications," featuring workers talking about why they like working there.

People, who are interested, will be directed to a hub where they can download and fill out an application form.

McDonald's currently has about 850,000 restaurant employees in the U.S.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.