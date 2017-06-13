McDonalds using Snapchat to advertise summer jobs

(CNN) - McDonalds is putting 250,000 jobs up on Snapchat.

The fast-food chain said, starting Tuesday, it will use Snapchat to advertise summer jobs across the U.S.

McDonalds will be using a series of 10-second Snapchat ads that it calls "Snaplications," featuring workers talking about why they like working there.

People, who are interested, will be directed to a hub where they can download and fill out an application form.

McDonald's currently has about 850,000 restaurant employees in the U.S.