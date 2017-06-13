New public arts council announces board of directors

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A new community arts organization announced its board of directors on Tuesday.

In a press release, the Eau Claire Public Arts Council said there are 9 community members who will serve on the board. The council was created to help develop and install art in public spaces in Eau Claire through both permanent and temporary exhibitions, as well as supporting them with educational programs and community events.

Steve Bateman, Professional Artist

Greg Johnson, Owner and Metal Artist, Artisan Forge Studios

Lacey Logslett, Financial Analyst, BMO Harris Bank

Isaac Risseeuw, Marketing Specialist, University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire

Carrie Ronnander, Director, Chippewa Valley Museum

Michelle Sanders, Project Coordinator and Interior Designer, Mayo Clinic Health System

Allison Shepard, Attorney, Herrick and Hart, S.C.

Chris Silewski, Landscape Architect, Ayers Associates

Anne Yoder, Packaging Specialist and Project Manger, Nestlé Nutrition

On Thursday, June 15, the group will showcase their organization to the public at the Prex Claires event in downtown Eau Claire, a pre-event to the Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival.