New public arts council announces board of directors

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A new community arts organization announced its board of directors on Tuesday.
In a press release, the Eau Claire Public Arts Council said there are 9 community members who will serve on the board. The council was created to help develop and install art in public spaces in Eau Claire through both permanent and temporary exhibitions, as well as supporting them with educational programs and community events.
On Thursday, June 15, the group will showcase their organization to the public at the Prex Claires event in downtown Eau Claire, a pre-event to the Eaux Claires Music and Arts Festival.
