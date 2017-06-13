Jason Boyd joined WQOW in mid-May 2017. He graduated with a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Pittsburgh and a M.S. in Management from Argosy University. Most recently, he graduated from the Illinois Media School and the Academy at The Black Box Studio.

While in college he was a basketball player for three years before going on to have a brief semi-professional basketball career. Once his basketball career ended, Jason transitioned into a marketing and recruiting career with The Art Institutes throughout the country.

Before coming to WQOW, Jason served as a fill-in news anchor and associate producer for WVON in Chicago. Jason enjoys acting and broadcast journalism and believes he can use both of his talents to benefit others.

Jason’s goal is to serve and add value to WQOW and its staff, as well as the surrounding community. If you have a story idea, email Jason at jboyd@wqow.com.