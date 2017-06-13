LATEST: Water advisory still in effect for Colfax after error in - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

LATEST: Water advisory still in effect for Colfax after error in water computer system

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect

Colfax (WQOW) - Residents in Colfax are being told to boil their water or use bottled water.

The Village of Colfax issued the advisory on Monday. Village officials said a computer system error caused a loss of pressure on Saturday, which can allow contaminants to enter the system.

Residents and businesses are being told to discard any ice, food or beverages prepared with water. They should also use bottled water or boiled water for any drinking, food preparation and making ice. The system is now being chlorinated.

The village said it will not have test results back until Wednesday at the earliest. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.