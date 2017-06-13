LATEST: Water advisory still in effect for Colfax after error in water computer system

Colfax (WQOW) - Residents in Colfax are being told to boil their water or use bottled water.

The Village of Colfax issued the advisory on Monday. Village officials said a computer system error caused a loss of pressure on Saturday, which can allow contaminants to enter the system.

Residents and businesses are being told to discard any ice, food or beverages prepared with water. They should also use bottled water or boiled water for any drinking, food preparation and making ice. The system is now being chlorinated.

The village said it will not have test results back until Wednesday at the earliest.