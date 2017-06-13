UPDATE: Water safe to drink in Colfax after recent computer syst - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

UPDATE: Water safe to drink in Colfax after recent computer system error

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Colfax (WQOW) - The Village of Colfax said its water is safe to drink after a recent computer system error that caused a loss of pressure.

In an email, the village said water sample results from Tuesday and Wednesday tested negative for any bacteria. The village said the water is safe to consume.

Colfax (WQOW) - Residents in Colfax are being told to boil their water or use bottled water.

The Village of Colfax issued the advisory on Monday. Village officials said a computer system error caused a loss of pressure on Saturday, which can allow contaminants to enter the system.

Residents and businesses are being told to discard any ice, food or beverages prepared with water. They should also use bottled water or boiled water for any drinking, food preparation and making ice. The system is now being chlorinated.

The village said it will not have test results back until Wednesday at the earliest. 

