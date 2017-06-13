Strawberry season underway in Chippewa Valley

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - If you're jamming for some fresh fruit, you're in luck. Strawberry season is finally here! But, growers said get them before they're all gone.

Little Berry Farm, located on Eau Claire's south side, opened up just last week. Gaye Brunkow, the owner of the berry patch, said after little to no frost in 2017, and despite all the rain, the strawberries are coming in strong, and new ones keep popping up everyday. But as they do, Brunkow said now's the time to hit the fields because the season typically only lasts about two to three weeks.

"They only fruit one time per year, except for the raspberries – they do twice per year,” Brunkow said. “They (Strawberries) just continue every year to come back again and fruit."

Brunkow said raspberries and blueberries should be ready in the next few weeks, and that season is usually about the same length as strawberries. Mac's Berry Farm in Bloomer opened on Tuesday. Govin's Meat & Berries in Menomonie will be ready for picking some time next week.