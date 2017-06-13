New Papa Johns location opens

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A new, yet familiar pizza destination is open in Eau Claire.

A new Papa John's opened on South Hastings Way in Eau Claire on Monday. You might remember a different Papa John's recently closed on Clairemont Avenue.

The general manager told News 18 he is optimistic the new store on South Hastings Way will have a more successful operation due in part to the ownership having a combined 80 years in the pizza making industry.

The pizza shop opens daily at 10 a.m.