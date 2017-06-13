New Papa Johns location opens

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A new, yet familiar pizza destination is open in Eau Claire.
A new Papa John's opened on South Hastings Way in Eau Claire on Monday. You might remember a different Papa John's recently closed on Clairemont Avenue.
The general manager told News 18 he is optimistic the new store on South Hastings Way will have a more successful operation due in part to the ownership having a combined 80 years in the pizza making industry.
The pizza shop opens daily at 10 a.m.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.