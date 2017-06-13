New Papa Johns location opens - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

New Papa Johns location opens

Posted:
By Clint Berge, Reporter
Connect

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A new, yet familiar pizza destination is open in Eau Claire.

A new Papa John's opened on South Hastings Way in Eau Claire on Monday. You might remember a different Papa John's recently closed on Clairemont Avenue.

The general manager told News 18 he is optimistic the new store on South Hastings Way will have a more successful operation due in part to the ownership having a combined 80 years in the pizza making industry.

The pizza shop opens daily at 10 a.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.