Contaminated food could be source of norovirus outbreak during Special Kids Day, state health officials say

Wisconsin (WQOW) - State health officials said a norovirus outbreak, that sickened dozens at a local kids event, has been traced to contaminated food.

At least 60 people became ill following the annual Special Kids Day event held in mid-May at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services told News 18 preliminary findings suggest the cause was contaminated food but cannot yet pinpoint the exact source.

Staff will now interview people who became ill and look for commonalities but said it's important all the information collected during an investigation is reviewed prior to making any final conclusions.

A final report and recommendation for what steps can be taken to prevent an outbreak in the future are expected some time in July.