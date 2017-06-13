West Nile virus found in Chippewa County

Chippewa County (WQOW) - County health officials said a dead crow was found in Chippewa County on Sunday, June 4; they said it tested positive for West Nile virus.

In a press release, health officials said this is the first bird to test positive for West Nile in Chippewa County since surveillance for the virus began in May.

“The positive bird means that residents of Chippewa County need to be more vigilant in their personal protective measures to prevent mosquito bites,” said Angela Weideman, the health officer and public health director for Chippewa County Health Department.

Weideman said Chippewa County residents should take precautionary steps to protect themselves against mosquito bites. West Nile virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito, which acquires the virus by feeding on infected birds. "The West Nile virus seems to be here to stay, so the best way to avoid the disease is to reduce exposure to and eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes," Weideman.

Health officials said 80 percent of people, who are infected with West Nile virus, do not get sick. Those who do get infected may experience mild symptoms, including fever, headache, muscle ache, rash and fatigue.