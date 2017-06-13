WIAA State Baseball: EC North 9, GB Preble 0

Grand Chute (WQOW) -- Tanner Halvorson, Nick Hestekin, and Noah Hanson combined to throw a one-hitter, as Eau Claire North blanked Green Bay Preble, 9-0, in a WIAA Division 1 State Quarterfinal, Tuesday.



The Huskies played errorless defense, while the offense provided plenty of run support with a 9-hit attack. Leadoff hitter Zac Stange went 3-4 at the plate with 2 runs scores, while John Bickle and Jaelin Williams each knocked in a pair of runs. Halvorson tossed 5 shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out seven.



North got the scoring started in the top of the first, when Zac Stange scored on a wild pitch. The Huskies took control of the game with a 7-run second, which included RBI singles from Bickle and Ryan Venne, along with a 2-run single from Williams.



North improves to 22-2 on the season, and advances to play either Kimberly or Waunakee in the Division 1 semifinals, Tuesday night. Preble, which committed four errors, drops to 29-1.



EC North vs. GB Preble box score

https://www.wiaawi.org/Portals/0/PDF/Results/Baseball_Spring/2017/d1game3.htm