Federal disaster loans available to tornado victims in Barron, Rusk counties

By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Wisconsin (WQOW) - Families are still cleaning up following May's tornado in Barron and Rusk counties, and now, they are being offered assistance from Washington.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced it is offering low-interest disaster loans to those impacted by the tornado. Businesses will be able to borrow up to $2 million, and homeowners can get loans of up to $200,000, with another $40,000 available, to repair and replace damaged property.

Two loan outreach centers will be up and running in the area starting on Wednesday, including one at the Chetek Fire Department and another at the Rusk County Government Center. Those centers will remain open until June 22.

